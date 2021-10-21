Madhavan visits Hrithik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha set; Will he make an appearance in the film?

The upcoming film Vikram Vedha has created a lot of buzz among the masses. The film was grabbing attention ever since it was announced. Now, after its shooting has started, it has only added more to the excitement of fans. To note, the film is an official Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film of the same name. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles and they are reuniting after 19 years. They were previously seen together in Naa Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Today, R Madhavan, who was in the lead role in the Tamil film, has shared a picture from Vikram Vedha sets. As soon as he posted the picture on his Twitter handle, the speculations began that if he is part of the film or not? Well, no official confirmation is made on this. But fans are dropping comments asking ‘Is he doing cameo?” Well, till now only Hrithik has started the shooting for the film. Reportedly, Saif is playing a cop's role and Hrithik will be seen as a gangster.

R Madhavan praised the War actor and wrote, “Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World. what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro.”

Take a look at his tweet here:

Totally Blown with what you guys have done in terms of the mounting of this film.. @iHrithik looks like he is going to rule the World what an attitude and look man . Phew .. This one one has “historic” & “ legendary” written all over it bro. https://t.co/axRZiV248f — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) October 21, 2021

It is worth mentioning here that Vikram Vedha was a 2017 Tamil thriller, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The Hindi remake will be produced by Neeraj Pandey. Pushkar and Gayathri, who directed the original, will also direct the Hindi remake.

