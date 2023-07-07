Madhoo says she has 'no interest in playing Ajay Devgn's mother'; Reveals why she decided to leave industry

Actress Madhoo is popularly known for her films like Roja, Yodha, Zaalim and more. In the 90s, she managed to make a mark in the industry by portraying some strong characters. But Madhoo decided to quit the industry at the peak of her career. Recently, she revealed the reason behind her decision at an event. She said that she was unhappy with the kind of roles she was offered. She also went on to say that getting 'meaty roles' are difficult for actresses after a certain age even today.

Madhoo talks about ageism in the industry

During an event in Chennai, Madhoo revealed that she has no interest in playing the mother of a leading star on-screen. She gave an example of Ajay Devgn as she made her Bollywood debut alongside him in Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. The actress said, "I have no interest in portraying the character of Ajay Devgn's mother. And this is a probable scenario. We were both launched in the industry simultaneously and are of similar age."

Madhoo also spilled the beans on Bollywood films in the 90s. She shared how action films and male actors dominated back then. She added, "During the 90s, action films and heroes dominated the scene, and my roles mainly involved dancing, delivering a few romantic lines, and shedding tears with parents. While I enjoyed dancing, I realized that I was deeply unhappy with this shift from films like 'Roja'. I recognised that my true passion lay in being an artist and doing meaningful work."

Madhoo on why she quit the industry

During her interaction, Madhoo revealed the reason behind quitting the industry. She said that she struggled with the 'feeling of dissatisfaction' when she worked in Bollywood. She shared, "After working in the industry for about 9-10 years, I decided it was time to quit. The moment I found a reason, which was when I wanted to get married, I wrote a letter to the people in the industry, expressing my intention to leave. It was partly driven by a sense of arrogance, childhood arrogance. I recognize that now, but at that time I felt that they didn't deserve me. Deep down, I knew I wanted to accomplish much more in my career. So I decided to get married, have children, and continue with my life."

But Madhoo agreed that things have changed in the industry. While giving an example of her colleague Tabu, she talked about how the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress starred opposite Ajay in some recent films. She said that she was 'immensely grateful' for the positive changes in the industry.

