Madhu Chopra calls daughter Priyanka Chopra ‘superwoman’; says 'forgotten my own kids' after holding Malti

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra shared some interesting facts about actress taking on motherly role. Read on!

By Krishma Sharma
Updated on Dec 15, 2023   |  12:03 PM IST  |  2.5K
Priyanka Chopra
Pic Courtesy: Madhu Chopra/ Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is one of the excellent actresses in Bollywood. The diva is happily married to Nick Jonas and settled in Los Angeles. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter via surrogacy, last year on January 22, whom they’ve named Maltie Marie Chopra. In a recent interview, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was asked about the hardships she faced while raising the actress and heaped praise on PeeCee as she talked about the actress balancing work and personal life. 

Related Story

entertainment

Soni Razdan REACTS to post on nepotism; says Ananya, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor ‘are all talented people’

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, talks about the actress' motherly role

While recently interacting with India Today, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, discussed her daughter's embracing motherhood and how she is handling it. To this end, Madhu called her ‘fearless’ and stated that she is giving Malti Marie a lot of freedom to be her person. She further recalled telling PeeCee to never say the word no to her. 

She recalled her advice shared with the Sky is Pink actress: ‘Explain to her, she'll understand. Don't just say no. That's the one advice I have shared with her.’ Furthermore, she referred Malti as the ‘most exciting role’ at the moment. She stated, “I just enjoy having the baby in my arms, I have actually forgotten that I have kids of my own.”

In addition to this, Madhu Chopra was asked to use three adjectives to describe her daughter as a mother. To which she exclaimed, “She is just an absolute superwoman!” Spilling beans on one thing that she would want to change in the way she raised her daughter, Chopra confessed that she wouldn’t have sent her daughter to boarding school. 

Advertisement

She admitted to crying when she thinks about it and feels ‘guilty’. She calls it her ‘fault’ and ‘not the best decision’ of her life. 

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again and the Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. Currently, she is also gearing up for its second season. Up next, she has two more projects in the pipeline, including the action film Heads of State and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar

Advertisement
About The Author
Krishma Sharma

Journalism is not just a profession, but a passion for Krishma Sharma. With an experience of over three years

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer to start in April 2024
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Siddhant Karnick lauds Ranbir Kapoor’s professionalism; shares fun anecdote from sets
5

Latest Articles