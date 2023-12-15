Madhu Chopra calls daughter Priyanka Chopra ‘superwoman’; says 'forgotten my own kids' after holding Malti
In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra shared some interesting facts about actress taking on motherly role. Read on!
Priyanka Chopra is one of the excellent actresses in Bollywood. The diva is happily married to Nick Jonas and settled in Los Angeles. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter via surrogacy, last year on January 22, whom they’ve named Maltie Marie Chopra. In a recent interview, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was asked about the hardships she faced while raising the actress and heaped praise on PeeCee as she talked about the actress balancing work and personal life.
Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra, talks about the actress' motherly role
While recently interacting with India Today, Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, discussed her daughter's embracing motherhood and how she is handling it. To this end, Madhu called her ‘fearless’ and stated that she is giving Malti Marie a lot of freedom to be her person. She further recalled telling PeeCee to never say the word no to her.
She recalled her advice shared with the Sky is Pink actress: ‘Explain to her, she'll understand. Don't just say no. That's the one advice I have shared with her.’ Furthermore, she referred Malti as the ‘most exciting role’ at the moment. She stated, “I just enjoy having the baby in my arms, I have actually forgotten that I have kids of my own.”
In addition to this, Madhu Chopra was asked to use three adjectives to describe her daughter as a mother. To which she exclaimed, “She is just an absolute superwoman!” Spilling beans on one thing that she would want to change in the way she raised her daughter, Chopra confessed that she wouldn’t have sent her daughter to boarding school.
She admitted to crying when she thinks about it and feels ‘guilty’. She calls it her ‘fault’ and ‘not the best decision’ of her life.
Priyanka Chopra's work front
On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again and the Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. Currently, she is also gearing up for its second season. Up next, she has two more projects in the pipeline, including the action film Heads of State and the Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.
