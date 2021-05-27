Madhu Chopra lashes out as Priyanka Chopra’s outfit gets compared to Deepika Padukone’s black gown

Priyanka Chopra appeared on the cover of an international magazine and a news outlet compared her black gown to that of Deepika’s attire. Madhu Chopra lashes out on Twitter. Read further to know more.

is certainly an international style icon, who occasionally shows up on the covers of world-renowned fashion magazines in absolutely riveting attires. Similar is the case with another global superstar who has participated in Hollywood films and some exquisite magazine covers from the west. Both of them are at the top positions and have acted together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period epic ‘Bajirao Mastani’. But recently things got a little sour when Priyanka showed up on the cover of Vogue Australia wearing a lovely black gown with embellished straps and an absolutely breathtaking look with perfect hair and make-up.

Deepika in the past has modeled for a photoshoot in a messy and unkempt look wearing a black-colored Tom Ford gown. Deepika chose to go for the floor-length gown with a strap on one side and a beautifully crafted highlighter and mascara. A popular news outlet in one of their stories played out a comparison in the two outfits and later tweeted regarding the same asking their followers for which actress pulled off the black gown better. This did not go down well with Priyanka’s mother and a successful film producer Madhu Chopra as she reacted to the tweet by writing, “Only a blind will think they are wearing same@outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better.”

Take a look at the tweet:

Only a blind will think they are wearing same@outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better — madhu chopra (@madhuchopra) May 26, 2021

Clearly, Madhu Chopra did not agree with the fact that the clothing material was similar in style and hailed Priyanka’s prowess to don couture better than other actresses. Deepika Padukone or her team has not reacted to the comment yet.

