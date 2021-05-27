  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Madhu Chopra lashes out as Priyanka Chopra’s outfit gets compared to Deepika Padukone’s black gown

Priyanka Chopra appeared on the cover of an international magazine and a news outlet compared her black gown to that of Deepika’s attire. Madhu Chopra lashes out on Twitter. Read further to know more.
9848 reads Mumbai
Madhu Chopra lashes out on media outlet for comparing Priyanka's and Deepika's outfit Madhu Chopra lashes out as Priyanka Chopra’s outfit gets compared to Deepika Padukone’s black gown
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Priyanka Chopra is certainly an international style icon, who occasionally shows up on the covers of world-renowned fashion magazines in absolutely riveting attires. Similar is the case with another global superstar Deepika Padukone who has participated in Hollywood films and some exquisite magazine covers from the west. Both of them are at the top positions and have acted together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period epic ‘Bajirao Mastani’. But recently things got a little sour when Priyanka showed up on the cover of Vogue Australia wearing a lovely black gown with embellished straps and an absolutely breathtaking look with perfect hair and make-up.

Deepika in the past has modeled for a photoshoot in a messy and unkempt look wearing a black-colored Tom Ford gown. Deepika chose to go for the floor-length gown with a strap on one side and a beautifully crafted highlighter and mascara. A popular news outlet in one of their stories played out a comparison in the two outfits and later tweeted regarding the same asking their followers for which actress pulled off the black gown better. This did not go down well with Priyanka’s mother and a successful film producer Madhu Chopra as she reacted to the tweet by writing, “Only a blind will think they are wearing same@outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better.”

Take a look at the tweet:

Clearly, Madhu Chopra did not agree with the fact that the clothing material was similar in style and hailed Priyanka’s prowess to don couture better than other actresses. Deepika Padukone or her team has not reacted to the comment yet.

Also Read| After PDA filled night with Nick Jonas at BBMAs 2021, Priyanka Chopra REVEALS secret behind 'a great marriage'

Credits :TwitterImage Credit: Getty

You may like these
When Deepika Padukone quashed rumours about rivalry with Priyanka Chopra: Feel weird when comparisons are made
Ranveer Singh is in splits, Priyanka Chopra writes 'too cute' over Deepika Padukone's adorable childhood pic
Newswrap, January 5: Priyanka Chopra starrer We Can Be Heroes sequel, Deepika Padukone's birthday bash & more
Priyanka Chopra snaps a cozy picture of mum Madhu Chopra spending quality time with their dog Diana
Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu recalls 'stupidest thing' she said to the star post her Miss World 2000 win
Dussehra 2020: Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone & others extend wishes on holy occasion