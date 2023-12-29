Madhu Chopra says Priyanka Chopra is 'shouldering motherhood responsibilities' better than her; praises Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved global icons. The diva is happily married to Nick Jonas and settled in Los Angeles. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl via surrogacy, last year on January 22, whom they’ve named Maltie Marie Chopra. In a recent interview, Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra opened up on her daughter's progression to the global stage, her motherhood, and much more while also heaping praise on her son-in-law Nick Jonas.

Madhu Chopra praises Priyanka Chopra for handling motherhood better than her

In a candid chat with Free Press Journal, Madhu Chopra opened up about her daughter Priyanka Chopra's progression to the global stage. She shared, "Through my daughter Priyanka, I am earning double the benefit of what I had given to my parents and in-laws. Priyanka has imbibed one thing from us i.e. family support is of utmost importance."

She also added that Priyanka had seen her father taking care of them when she was away in an emergency. "Today, she has made us feel proud by looking after her daughter Malti so well. Both Nick and Priyanka are really lucky as they are a befitting match," added Madhu.

Heaping praise on Priyanka and Nick Jonas for supporting each other professionally, Madhu Chopra said that when her daughter is out on any assignments her son-in-law takes care of Malti. "We are so blessed to have him. I feel so content now as Priyanka is shouldering her motherhood responsibilities better than me," said Madhu.

Advertisement

Madhu Chopra says THIS about Nick Jonas

During the same conversation, Madhu Chopra spoke fondly of her son-in-law and singer Nick Jonas. She shared, “I really love and respect him. He is a loving and respectful jamaai. We respect each other and discuss everything but we do draw a line somewhere between us." She further added that even though Nick is a foreigner, she finds him to be a family person.

Talking about Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, Madhu added that she looks so much like Priyanka and finds many other similarities between Priyanka and Malti. Revealing Nick’s mother feels she looks like her father, Madhu Chopra added, "Let’s wait and watch as she grows."

ALSO READ: Madhu Chopra says she has ‘forgotten her own kids’ after holding Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie