Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are married now; See FIRST pics of the newlywed couple

Congratulations are in order as producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are married now. The couple sealed the deal today in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members. A while ago, Ira took to social media and shared pictures from their beautiful and intimate wedding ceremony. The couple looks all things happy and content with each other.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tie the knot

In the pictures, Madhu and Ira are seen enjoying their wedding rituals to the fullest. One of the pictures shows Madhu putting the varmala around Ira's neck and planting a kiss on her hand. Another picture shows Madhu happily looking at his better half while she entered the mandap area. For their big day, Ira wore a gorgeous pink saree with a matching blouse and a golden statement belt. She completed her look with a massive necklace, a chic maang tika and a clean bun adorned with white flowers. On the other hand, Madhu wore an off-white kurta dhoti and matching headgear. The newlywed couple looks madly in love with each other. Ira shared the pictures with fans and wrote, "I'M complete now." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans and friends were seen congratulating them. A fan wrote, "I’M… how subtly put congratulations Ira di!" Another fan wrote, "Congratulations to a lovely couple @mantenamadhu. Wishing you both a beautiful journey of togetherness."

Reportedly, the couple will be hosting a reception tonight at the same venue where they tied the knot. Celebs like Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan and others have been invited for the same. For the mehendi ceremony on Saturday, celebs like Aamir, Hrithik, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa and others were seen arriving in style.

For the unversed, Madhu Mantena was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta, and they got parted ways in 2019. Masaba is now married to Satyadeep Misra. Madhu is known for backing films like Queen, Ugly, Ghajini and others.

