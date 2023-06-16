Madhu Mantena changes name on Instagram after marrying Ira Trivedi; Shows off PICS from honeymoon in Maldives

Renowned producer Madhu Mantena got married to writer and yoga instructor Ira Trivedi a few days ago, in Mumbai. Their wedding ceremony was attended by their family members, close friends, and celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad. Meanwhile, the who’s who of Bollywood including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Rajkummar Rao, Genelia D’Souza, and many others attended the wedding reception which took place that evening. Madhu Mantena is now enjoying his honeymoon with Ira in the Maldives. Post their marriage, Madhu has changed his Instagram name to Madhu Mantena Trivedi.

Madhu Mantena embraces Ira Trivedi’s last name on Instagram post their marriage

Madhu Mantena has changed his name on Instagram from Madhu Mantena to Madhu Mantena Trivedi, by adding his wife Ira Trivedi’s last name. Meanwhile, Ira's name on Instagram remains the same. Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi are currently enjoying their honeymoon in the Maldives. Yesterday, Madhu shared a picture of Ira, posing by the beach. She looked stunning in a red swimsuit with a sarong wrapped around the waist, and a beige hat shielding her from the sun. The clear blue water, and the sky made for a stunning background for the picture. Sharing the picture, Madhu Mantena wrote, “Now I get to say my wife is as pretty as the Maldives,” wrote Madhu.

He also shared another set of pictures of Ira in a white swimsuit, in which she is seen acing yoga poses. The first picture shows her doing the headstand, next to a pool. “Now I am just showing off my wife,” he wrote.

Madhu Mantena shared a picture from his wedding with Ira a few days ago, and wrote, “I’M Complete now …. I have never felt so happy and peaceful in my entire life. I was really punching above my weight when I asked Ira to marry me and with a little bit of divine intervention I got married to her yesterday. In the past few years Ira’s influence on me has helped me get closer to god and try my hand at co-creating with the universe. I feel strong and safe as Ira and I embark on building a family of our own. I am overwhelmed with all the love that Ira and I got for the last two days from all of our family, friends and well wishers. We are blessed to have all of you in our lives…”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: INSIDE Madhu Mantena-Ira’s starry reception: Hrithik Roshan-Saba, Aamir Khan, Sara enjoy happy moments-WATCH