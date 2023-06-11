Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding Reception: Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and others arrive in style

A new married couple in town. Producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tied the knot on June 11. The couple sealed the deal today in Mumbai with the blessings of their close friends and family members. Meanwhile, the newly wedded hosted their wedding reception at JW Marriott in Mumbai tonight.

Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and other celebs at Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Aamir Khan was seen arriving at the venue for Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding reception. He kept his look simple in a white kurta paired with denim jeans for the occasion. He was seen rocking a mustache, and had simple-framed glasses on. Aamir Khan smiled and posed for the paparazzi before entering the venue. Jackie Shroff looked dapper in white blazer and black pants. He was seen arriving at the venue holding a small plant in his hand. On the other hand, super handsome Anil Kapoor went for all-black outfit. Meanwhile, Anupam Kher, Rakesh Roshan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Sonali Kulkarni were seen at the special occasion.

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tied the knot

After tying the knot today, Madhu and Ira were seen enjoying their wedding ceremony to the fullest. In one of the pictures shared by Ira, Madhu was seen placing a necklace around Ira's neck and giving her a kiss on her hand. Another picture shows Madhu looking on happily as her better half enters the mandap.

For their big day, Ira wore a gorgeous pink saree with a gorgeous blouse and a golden statement belt. She completed her look with a massive necklace, a chic mang tika and a neat bun adorned with white flowers. On the other hand, Madhu wore an off-white kurta dhoti and matching headgear. The newlyweds look madly in love with each other. Sharing the pictures, Ira wrote, “I'M complete now."

Soon after sharing the pictures, fans took to the comments section as one wrote, "I’M… how subtly put congratulations Ira di!" Another fan wrote, "Congratulations to a lovely couple @mantenamadhu. Wishing you both a beautiful journey of togetherness."

For the uninitiated, Madhu Mantena was previously married to fashion designer Masaba Gupta. But they separated in 2019. Masaba is now married to Satyadeep Mishra.

