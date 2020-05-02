Madhubala’s sister spills the beans about her relationship with Dilip Kumar; Says ‘Zid destroyed their love’

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar had reportedly dated each other for nine years before calling it quits.

Bollywood has always romanticized the idea of love be it on the reel or real life. And while love stories are always a big hit among the audience, we have seen several iconic couples in the industry, among these Madhubala and Dilip Kumar’s chemistry was always the talk of town. The duo had given several hits together during their filmy career including K Asif’s blockbuster directorial Mughal-e-Azam and their sizzling onscreen chemistry always managed to make the fans go gaga. It was indeed a treat to watch Madhubala and Dilip in one frame.

But did you know, Madhubala and Dilip were dating each other in real life as well? Yes! it’s true and their real-life love story is no less than Bollywood movie. In fact, the couple, who were together for nine years, even got engaged. However, destiny had its own plans and Madhubala and Dilip parted ways leaving the fans speculating about what made the couple part ways. And now years later, Madhubala’s sister Madhur Brij Bhusan has opened on the veteran actress’ relationship with the megastar and revealed what went wrong between them.

She revealed that Dilip and Madhubala met on the sets of Tarana. “It was a nine year long affair. They even got engaged. Unki apa aayee thi, chunni lekar (his sister had come with a chunni as is the custom). Bhaijan was also a Pathan,” Madhubala’s sister added. Singing praises for the Naya Daur actor, Madhur recalled that Dilip was always respectful towards children and how he would go on drive with Madhubala.

Spilling beans about their break up, Madhur stated that it happened because of a court case during the shooting of Naya Daur in mid 50s. She further asserted, “During the shooting of another film Jabeen Jaleel, at the same location, a mob had attacked the women and even torn their clothes off. My father was wary and just asked that the locale be changed. It’s not that he didn’t let her go outdoors. Apa had shot in Mahableshwar, Hyderabad and other places before. Bhaijan called my father ‘a dictator’ in court and sided with the Chopras (late BR Chopra was the director). Darare padh gayee, rishtey toot gaye (relationships were broken).”

Madhur also recalled that Madhubala was heartbroken with the break up and used to cry for hours. On the other hand, Dilip even asked Madhubala to leave her father and marry him. “Apa used to cry a lot those days. They had conversations on the phone trying to patch up. He kept saying, ‘Leave your father and I’ll marry you’. She’d say, ‘I’ll marry you but just come home, say sorry and hug him’. It was zid (ego) which destroyed their love,” she added.

Destiny, certainly, had some other plans for bother Madhubala and Dilip. Post their break up, Dilip Kumar went on to marry Saira Banu while Madhubala tied the knot with Kishore Kumar. Later, the Mughal-E-Azam actress was diagnosed with a hole in her heart and passed away in February 1969 at the age of 36.

