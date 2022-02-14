Madhubala's niece pens letter to New Zealand PM over her mother's ill treatment abroad.

On Madhubala's birth anniversary, an unpleasant piece of news has surfaced. According to a latest report in ETimes, Madhubala's niece Perveez Somjee has penned a letter to New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after her mother, aka Madhubala's sister, 96-year-old Kaniz was tortured and sent back to India by her daughter-in-law.

As per the report, Madhubala's eldest sister Kaniz was sent to Mumbai without any money and food on her from Auckland by her daughter-in-law. A source revealed to ETimes that Perveez Somjee wrote about the incident to the New Zealand PM. When asked about it, Perveez said, "It is true that I have written a letter to the New Zealand Prime Minister in this regard but I don't want to elaborate."

In an interview, Madhubala's younger sister Madhur Bhushan confirmed the episode that happened with her 96-year-old sister Kaniz and called it a 'inhuman act'. She added that Kaniz's jewellery was reportedly taken by her family members in New Zealand.

Around two weeks ago, Madhubala's sister Kaniz had landed in Mumbai and the airport authorities contacted her daughter Perveez Somjee as she did not have money for her RTPCR test or food. On Perveez's arrival at the airport, Kaniz reportedly told her she was "immensely" hungry. Perveez has now written to Jacinda Arden intimating her about the incident.

