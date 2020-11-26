  1. Home
Madhur Bhandarkar accepts Karan Johar's apology; Reminds him of granting the title GUTKA in 2013

Karan Johar recently issued an apology to Madhur Bhandarkar over the alleged usage of the latter's title Bollywood Wives. Here's how the latter has responded to the same.
Madhur Bhandarkar accepts Karan Johar's apology; Reminds him of granting the title GUTKA in 2013
Karan Johar received a lot of flak of late after the announcement of his upcoming series titled Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. All of that happened when Madhur Bhandarkar accused the filmmaker of having used his title for the new show. He also urged him to change the same earlier through a tweet while calling it morally and ethically wrong. After remaining tight-lipped about the same for a long time, Karan has finally rendered an apology to Madhur Bhandarkar. 

The Brahmastra producer also said that the title, format, nature, and audience of the show is entirely different. He also added that he didn’t intend to upset Bhandarkar and that it won’t dent the exploration of the latter’s work. Now, the Fashion director has accepted Karan Johar’s apology while responding to his tweet. However, he also added a somewhat hard-hitting note along with the same. Bhandarkar begins by saying that it’s a close-knit industry and that it operates with trust and respect.

He also mentions that blatantly disregarding norms makes a little sense in calling someone a ‘fraternity.’ Madhur Bhandarkar further states, “I didn’t hesitate a moment in the past before granting you the title “GUTKA” in 2013, that you had requested from me, and hence I would have expected the same courtesy in return when I declined you the use of a title I had duly registered, and which I did not intend to part with.” He then cites the reason behind being upset stating that Karan went ahead with the title despite their conversation and rejection from the trade associations. 

He further quotes, “This is not how I believe relationships work.” The filmmaker ends the note by saying that he has accepted Karan Johar’s apology and leave the things there. 

Check out his tweet below: 

Also Read: Karan Johar apologises to Madhur Bhandarkar on Bollywood Wives title row: Clarifies format, title is different

Credits :Madhur Bhandarkar Twitter

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Kjo gave a “clayton’s apology” - the apology you give when you don’t really give an apology. If he was truly sorry he would do the right thing and withdraw the title.

