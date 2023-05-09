Madhur Bhandarkar feels boycott culture in Bollywood is just a 'phase': People watched Gangubai Kathiawadi…

Last year, a number of films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and others were boycotted on social media. Boycott trends on social media have become all the rage, and even Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan faced the wrath on social media before its release. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who has directed films such as Chandni Bar, Page 3, etc, has now shared his views about the boycott culture in Bollywood, and has said that he feels it’s just a phase.

Madhur Bhandarkar on boycott trend in Bollywood

While speaking with Maniesh Paul on his podcast, Madhur Bhandarkar shared that he believes people will go and watch a movie in theatres, despite boycott calls, if the content is good enough. Citing examples of Gangubai Kathiawadi and other films, Madhur Bhandarkar said that the audience will watch the movie regardless, if the film is nice. “It has happened many times before. Like in the case of Gangubai Kathiawadi, people watched it and it was nice. I think this (boycott culture) is a phase. If the film is nice and the content is strong, people will go and watch. People watched Kantara, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, it’s not like people don’t go to watch the movies,” he said.

Madhur Bhandarkar further added that he noticed that the boycott trends happened largely after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. “Maybe the industry ignored him… He was from a non-film background and he came and he struggled… It was a very unfortunate, untimely demise and from there, the anger amid the public got aggravated. It is the public’s opinion,” he said.

Madhur Bhandarkar also opened up about the time when his 2017 film Indu Sarkar faced political opposition. He said that no one from the film industry stood by his side or supported him. The filmmaker said that he sees many people speak about freedom of expression, however, back then, no one even tweeted when his film faced opposition, and that he fought a lonely battle.

ALSO READ: Babli Bouncer Review: Tamannaah Bhatia delivers in Madhur Bhandarkar’s light-hearted comedy