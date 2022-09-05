Madhur Bhandarkar feels industry and OTT will coexist: 'A good film will always do well and a bad won't'

Ever since Tamannaah Bhatia released the poster of her upcoming movie Babli Bouncer, fans are eagerly waiting to see the film. The actress will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. She will be seen playing the titular role of a young female bouncer in the film directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Today the makers have released the trailer of the film and we bet it will get you excited. During the press conference, Madhur opened up about OTT platforms and how the content has changed over the years.

Talking about the changes in the content, Madhur Bhandarkar said, “Content has changed in the last 2 years. It doesn't matter if it's city-centric or village centric. This film is a combination of both. As a storyteller, I always prefer to make original films. I have made 14 films so far, and none of them are remakes. I want to make Indian stories and honest films. I don't even look at films as a city or village. The taste has changed and it's all about making a good film now.”

Madhur Bhandarkar also spoke about the piracy that has impacted theatres in the 80s. He said, “piracy had impacted theatres in the 80s when I was a kid. I have seen this trend when people have always said cinema halls will shut. Industry and OTT will coexist. A good film will always do well and a bad film won't do well. It's a phase.”

Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, Babli Bouncer is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and stars Tamannaah Bhatia, in the lead along with Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. This delightful fun family entertainer is all set to release on 23rd September 2022 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia says she'd love to be Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal's bouncer for a day