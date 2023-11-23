Madhur Bhandarkar feels Tamannaah Bhatia hasn’t got her dues; here’s why

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia established herself in the South Indian film industry before she stepped into Bollywood. But filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar thinks that even though she’s talented, she hasn’t got her dues. Read on!

Madhur Bhandarkar feels Tamannaah Bhatia hasn’t got her dues

At the 54th International Film Festival of India in Goa, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar spoke about his films. However, he particularly opined about actress Tamannaah Bhatia and her career. While talking about her film Babli Bouncer, Bhandarkar said that he is happy for Tamannaah.

The Heroine director continued, “I feel Tamannaah Bhatia is a very talented actress, but she has not got her due. She has worked in the South. Absolutely good-looking, very talented person. I think Babli Bouncer changed her graph.”

Madhur Bhandarkar says his team didn’t want Prateik Babbar in India Lockdown

While interacting with the audience on stage at the festival, Madhur Bhandarkar also made a revelation related to actor Prateik Babbar. He said that even though he was confident about casting Babbar in the role of a migrant worker in India Lockdown, his writing team was very apprehensive about casting him. Talking about it, Bhandarkar said, “They were like how will Prateik Babbar fit in the role of a migrant.”

The filmmaker further divulged that when Prateik came to his office, he had tattoos all over his body and had blue hair ‘like a punk’ which he had done for a film. Hence, he asked the makeup artist to completely transform the look of the actor. “I had a conviction and I narrated the film to Prateik and he said, ‘Are you calling me for this role? Do you think I will be able to do it?’ I said, ‘Yes, I think you can do it.’”

Tamannaah Bhatia’s work front

Tamannaah Bhatia was seen in Lust Stories 2 alongside Vijay Varma. She then worked with Rajinikanth in the Tamil action-comedy Jailer which was lauded by cinema lovers followed by Bhola Shankar in Telugu language. Her upcoming projects include the Malayalam film Bandra, a Tamil film Aranmanai 4, and the Bollywood film Vedaa with John Abraham which is expected to release next year.

ALSO READ: Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia ooze couple goals as they twin in black during an outing-WATCH