Madhur Bhandarkar has a fan moment with veteran actress Zeenat Aman; Shares PIC with her from Dubai

Madhur Bhandarkar recently had a fan moment when he met veteran actress Zeenat Aman. He shared the picture with the veteran actress on his Instagram handle, and it immediately started trending on social media. It is very rare to see the actress making any public appearance. To note, the actress was one of the most popular and beautiful actresses of her time. She had shared screen space with many big celebrities during her time. Well, coming back to the picture, the filmmaker met the actress in Dubai at an awards event.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “It's being always a warm experience of meeting Zeenat Aman ji time and again !! Zeenatji...your complete personality in the indian film industry as Original Glamorous Diva is always Inspiration to All ... Happiness & Good health Always ma’am.” The photo showed Madhur and Zeenat in the hotel after breakfast. He was seen in a pink hoodie while the actress wore a black polka dot dress with dark sunglasses. She also sported grey hair in a short bob.

Reportedly, Zeenat and other veteran actors of the Hindi film industry had attended the awards event. Prem Chopra, Ranjeet and Padmini Kolhapure were also seen.