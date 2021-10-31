Madhur Bhandarkar has a fan moment with veteran actress Zeenat Aman; Shares PIC with her from Dubai
Sharing the picture, he wrote, “It's being always a warm experience of meeting Zeenat Aman ji time and again !! Zeenatji...your complete personality in the indian film industry as Original Glamorous Diva is always Inspiration to All ... Happiness & Good health Always ma’am.” The photo showed Madhur and Zeenat in the hotel after breakfast. He was seen in a pink hoodie while the actress wore a black polka dot dress with dark sunglasses. She also sported grey hair in a short bob.
Reportedly, Zeenat and other veteran actors of the Hindi film industry had attended the awards event. Prem Chopra, Ranjeet and Padmini Kolhapure were also seen.
However, she had appeared on a special episode of Indian Idol season 12 in June. On the show, contestants sang her hit songs as a tribute. She was quoted saying, “It felt very good, coming on this stage. That which was celebrated on sets and the way they celebrated. .....It was all very special for me.”
