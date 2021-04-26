  1. Home
Madhur Bhandarkar mourns the demise of Agneepath editor Waman Bhonsle: I was fortunate to have worked with him

As Waman Bhonsle breathed his last today, Madhur Bhandarkar paid his tribute to the National Award winning editor with a heartfelt note.
Mumbai
It hasn’t been long when Bollywood had lost legendary music composer Shravan Rathod due to COVID 19 complications. And while the entire industry has been mourning the loss, the showbiz world has lost another talented artist. We are talking about National Award winning film editor Waman Bhonsle. According to media reports, Waman passed away on Monday morning due to age related issues at the age of 87. While his demise came as a shock to many, Madhur Bhandarkar took to social media to mourn Waman’s death.

The Fashion director shared a picture of the renowned film editor on his Twitter account and hailed him for his work in movies like Mr India, Agneepath, Saudagar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, etc. Furthermore, Madhur also recalled his time when he got to work with Waman. He wrote, “Sad to know demise of Master Film Editor Waman Bhonsle ji. I was fortunate to have worked with him during my initial days in my career. He will always be remembered for his craft in films like Aandhi, Karz Mr India, Ram Lakhan, Agneepath, Saudagar, Ghulam & many more. #OmShanti.”

Take a look at Madhur Bhandarkar’s tweet for Waman Bhonsle:

On the other hand, Vikram Bhatt, during his conversation with BT, recalled his time working with Waman. He said, “He is the first genius that I came across in the film industry. He was so good when it came to editing. He was my friend, philosopher and guide. He’s taught me so much. I was a Chief Assistant on Agneepath (1990) when I first met him. He took me under his wings. He taught me the finer points of film editing. That was the time when the process used to be different as there were no computers.”

Credits :Madhur Bhandarkar's Twitter, TOI

