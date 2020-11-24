Madhur Bhandarkar says Karan Johar blantantly used his Bollywood Wives title after film guild's rejection

Madhur Bhandarkar has lashed out at Karan Johar for misusing his title Bollywood Wives even after the film guild rejected the request. Check out his tweet.

Ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar is someone who never hesitates to speak his mind and often expresses his feelings on the social media. For the unversed, the filmmaker, who is an avid social media user, had earlier called out and Apoorva Mehta for using his title Bollywood Wives for their Netflix reality show. He said it was “morally and ethically wrong.”

Now, in the latest development, the Fashion director lashes out at Karan’s production house for “blatantly misusing” his title. Taking to his Twitter handle, he shares a copy of a letter written by the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) to The Film and Television Producers Guild of India on the basis of his complaint and the response received. Madhur also shared the screenshots of the exchange between IMPPA and the guild while claiming that even after Dharma Productions’ request for the title, it was ‘outrightly rejected but they “blatantly tweaked and misused” it. He also writes, “When ‘IMPPA’ asked ‘Film Guild of India’ whether @DharmaMovies was given the Title #BollywoodWives where Dharma is a Member. The GUILD replied that they had outrightly rejected the same. That shows Dharma have blatantly tweeked and misused our Title #BollywoodWives. Check.”

Check out Madhur Bhandarkar’s tweet:

When ‘IMPPA’ asked ‘Film Guild of India’ whether @DharmaMovies was given the Title #BollywoodWives where Dharma is a Member. The GUILD replied that they had outrightly rejected the same. That shows Dharma have blatantly tweeked and misused our Title #BollywoodWives. Check https://t.co/Wo9UJA3fCD pic.twitter.com/ZibM7XYp60 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 23, 2020

Previously, the filmmaker had requested KJo and Apoorva to change the name of their upcoming web show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. He had tweeted, “Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title.” Karan Johar is yet to comment on the matter.

