Madhur Bhandarkar tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated; Urges fans to be safe

The COVID 19 cases continue to rise at an alarming rate and Delhi and Maharashtra have been topping the charts with thousands of new cases being reported every day. Amid this, several celebs have also been diagnosed with COVID 19 of late. Joining the list, Madhur Bhandarkar has also been tested positive for the deadly virus. The ace filmmaker took to micro-blogging site Twitter to confirm the news and stated that he has mild symptoms of COVID 19 despite being fully vaccinated.

While Madhur stated that he is in home quarantine at the moment, he also urged fans to be safe and follow the necessary COVID 19 protocols. “I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols,” he added. Soon, his post was inundated with best wishes from fans. Earlier, celebs like Mithila Palkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Mrunal Thakur etc had also tested positive for COVID 19.

Take a look at Madhur Bhandarkar’s tweet about testing COVID 19 positive:

Recently, Mithila had shared that she has been infected with the deadly virus ahead of her birthday on January 11. She wrote, “Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I’m asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering. That aside, my family is so far okay. I’m very careful with all of them (especially my grandparents, who I hardly meet now since I started working), so I’m hoping they continue to be okay. Those who I met over the past 10 days have already been informed. I’m just popping by here to tell you to mask up, stay safe and hang in there!”