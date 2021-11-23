Madhuri Dixit adds her song Ek Do Teen's hook step in this VIRAL Insta trend and kills it; WATCH

Bollywood’s favorite Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri Dixit just can’t stop wowing her fans. Even after a long and fruitful career spanning over three decades, the actress continues to charm and shine. Apart from impressing cinephiles and critics with her many memorable performances on the big screen, Madhuri has also aced the social media game. She often treats netizens to glimpses of her life as she posts pictures and videos on her Instagram space. And this time around, Madhuri has absolutely slayed as she does an Instagram trend, but she adds her own touch to it.

A few moments back, Madhuri took to the photo-blogging site and posted a reel where she was seen dancing to a viral song on the gram. Being the dancing queen that she is, Madhuri killed it as she moved to the beats of the popular song, “Me Too” by pop singer Meghan Trainor. Lately, the song has been going viral on Instagram reels, as netizens groove to it in fun steps. While Madhuri rocked the dance steps, she also added the hook steps of her song ‘Ek Do Teen’, and needless to say, it was golden. After all, who has ever not enjoyed watching the Maine Pyaar Kiya actress move to her classic dance numbers?

Click HERE to watch Madhuri’s video.

Apart from dance videos, Madhuri also posts adorable selfies and photographs on the gram. Take, for instance, the photo she posted yesterday. Showcasing a coconut, she wrote in the caption, “#CoconutWater is always included in my daily regime as it helps me to relieve stress, keeps my skin glowing, and keeps me healthy.”