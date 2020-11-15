Madhuri Dixit and husband Shriram Nene celebrate a 'simple yet special' Diwali with their sons and family

Madhuri Dixit wished her fans on the festival of lights whereas husband Dr. Shriram Nene shared a lovely family picture. Check it out below.

The entire nation celebrated Diwali yesterday amid the coronavirus pandemic and many Bollywood celebs extended their warm greetings to their fans on the special occasion. Now, has also taken to her Instagram handle to wish her fans on the festival of lights. The Bollywood diva shared a candid picture from her Diwali celebrations at home. Along with the stunning picture, she has shared an inspirational message for all her fans. She has mentioned in her post that this year’s Diwali celebration was ‘simple yet very special’.

Her post read as: “This years Diwali celebration was simple yet very special as we are all together as a family. Hope you are also enjoying this festive season with your loved ones. May you all have a prosperous new year.”

Madhuri’s husband Dr. Shriram Nene also took to his Instagram handle to share a lovely picture with the actress, his mother and their sons, Arin and Ryan. While sharing the same, he wrote, “Happy Sunday! Had a great Diwali yesterday. Realised, again, that it is not where you are, it is who you are with, that makes it special. Sending all our love to everyone for a happy and prosperous New Year!”

Check out Madhuri Dixit and hubby Shriram Nene’s latest posts here:

The couple recently celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. The actress had shared a cute video on her social media handle and wrote, "May the lamps of joy illuminate your life with bright sparkles of peace and prosperity #HappyDiwali."

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in two films - Kalank and Total Dhamaal which released in 2019.

Credits :Madhuri Dixit Instagram

