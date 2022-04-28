Madhuri Dixit announces her next film Maja Maa, to release directly on OTT; Deets Inside
Madhuri Dixit’s next film Maja Maa, directed by Anand Tiwari has opted for a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video.
Maja Maa is a warm, funny story set in Baroda. It will tell the story about a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle to her son’s marriage plans and contests societal norms. The film will be produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra. It is written by Sumit Batheja. Apart from Madhuri, the film will also see an exciting ensemble cast featuring Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur and Simone Singh.
Tonight, at an event in the city of Mumbai, Madhuri announced the upcoming project. She set the stage on fire with a power-packed performance in a bright yellow saree. Her co-actors Barkha and Ritwik joined her on the stage to shake their legs as well. Barkha was seen clad in a pretty blue coloured saree. Ritwik of Bandish Bandits fame was seen wearing a navy-blue attire.