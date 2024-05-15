Madhuri Dixit Birthday: Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Malaika Arora and other celebs extend heartfelt wishes

As Bollywood luminary Madhuri Dixit basks in the glow of another year added to her illustrious life, fans around the globe unite to celebrate the iconic actress on her birthday. Fondly hailed as the epitome of grace and talent, Madhuri's charisma continues to captivate hearts, transcending generations.

As the day unfolds, a wave of adoration floods social media platforms, with celebrities and friends alike pouring out their heartfelt wishes, reminiscing about her stellar contributions to Indian cinema, and expressing gratitude for her timeless charm. Today, the spotlight shines brightly on Madhuri Dixit, a true legend whose legacy inspires millions.

Madhuri Dixit receives love-filled birthday wishes from the industry friends

Sonam Kapoor

Actress Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram and dropped a heartfelt birthday wish for the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood. She posted a photo of Madhuri Dixit and wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit Nene".

Kajol

Kajol, who shares a very close bond with Madhuri Dixit, took to Instagram stories and shared a lively video in which the duo can be seen enjoying and singing together. Kajol alongside the video, wrote, "Happy Birthday to the OG Dancing Queen, May You Tap Away In The Coming Year As Well, @MadhuriDixitnene."

Farah Khan

Farah Khan, director and choreographer, who has worked with Madhuri Dixit in several films, took to social media and penned a heartfelt birthday wish. She wrote, "Happy Birthday my dearest @madhuridixitnene, the most grounded coolest person ever."

Suniel Shetty

Actor Suniel Shetty took to Instagram stories and dropped a sweet brithday note for Madhuri Dixit on her special day. He wrote, "Wishing the og queen of expressions, @madhuridixitnene. A happy happy birthday. Keep spreading the magic, always and forever."

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora took to Instagram stories and shared an unseen picture of Madhuri Dixit with her and Farah Khan. She penned a sweet birthday note, "Happy Birthday @madhuridixitnene, My eternal gurl crush."

In conclusion, Madhuri Dixit's birthday celebration not only marks another year of her illustrious life but also serves as a testament to her enduring impact on the world of entertainment. As fans shower her with love and admiration, it's evident that her legacy as a Bollywood icon remains as vibrant as ever. Through her grace, talent, and timeless charm, the actress continues to rule our hearts.

