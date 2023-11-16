Madhuri Dixit congratulates team India; drops PICS with Anushka Sharma, Rajinikanth from WC semi-final

The wishes of ardent Team India cricketing fans have come true. The men in blue emerged victorious in the thrilling World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to congratulate the winners, among them even renowned actress Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene extended their heartfelt wishes.

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene congratulate team India

The World Cup semi-final match between India and New Zealand yesterday was an emotional rollercoaster. However, Team India's dedication paid off, and they confidently entered into the finals of the 2023 World Cup tournament. Soon after Team India won the match, Madhuri Dixit and her husband Shriram Nene took to their Instagram handle to collaboratively congratulate the men in blue.

The lovebirds were also present at the Wankhede Stadium to witness the match and while extending their heartfelt wishes for team India, they shared a series of pictures in the format of a video. The pictures featured them posing with Anushka Sharma, Rajinikanth, David Beckham, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Kunal Kemmu, some snaps of Virat Kohli from the match, and their selfie.

Sharing the video, the couple captioned it, “And there u have it. Congrats #TeamIndia. What a fabulous showing by our boys in Blue. Nice way to end #Shami. Congrats to @virat.kohli for back to back centuries and 50 ODI centuries overall, and breaking the Master Blaster’s record. Hats off to @shreyasiyer96 for great batting. We loved the game today! Thank u for a magical experience @BCCI #WorldCup2023 #SemiFinalShowdown #TeamIndi.”

Madhuri Dixit on the work front

Madhuri Dixit is a versatile personality, engaging in acting, film production, television, singing, and dancing. Last year, she made a significant impact in the OTT realm with her impressive acting in the drama series The Fame Game. The actress was last seen on the big screen a few years ago in the romantic period drama Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman. The movie also featured Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.

