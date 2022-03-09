Madhuri Dixit on criticism she faced when she entered film industry: People said I don’t look like heroine

The ‘Dhak Dhak Girl’ Madhuri Dixit is known for her acting prowess, excellent expressions, and amazing dancing skills. The actress has recently made her digital debut with the web show The Fame Game. Her fans liked her performance in the web show and she is currently basking in the success of it. Apart from her, the show also stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul in pivotal roles. Recently in an interview, Madhuri recalled the time when she was a newcomer in the film industry and how she faced criticism over her looks.

While speaking to anchor and host Siddharth Kanan, Madhuri said, “People used to say that I don't look like a heroine because I was a very young girl, from the Maharashtrian root, very petite. Everybody has those myths that what a heroine should look like. There was a little bit that I had to face.” She further told that her mother had always supported her. She said, “My mother was a very strong lady, she said you do good work and you will get recognition. I have always followed her advice, she said success milega toh baaki sab log bhool jayenge (if you find success, people will forget everything else).”

For those unaware, actress Madhuri Dixit had made her acting debut with the 1984 film Abodh but she gained recognition after the release of the 1988 film Tezaab. She has several hit movies to her credit including Hum Aapke Hain Koun…!, Koyla Devdas, Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, and others.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit says 'Everyday I'm a little more proud' as her son Ryan turns 17; See family PIC