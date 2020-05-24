Madhuri Dixit drops her first single Candle; Wishes to team up with Salman Khan & SRK in their lockdown songs

Madhuri Dixit releases her first single Candle and says she wishes to collaborate with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in their next lockdown songs.

has released her first single titled Candle in honour of frontline warriors working day and night during the Coronavirus pandemic and her song comes as a ray of hope and positivity amidst the tough times. The song marks Madhuri Dixit's debut as a singer. Showing off her incredible vocal range, the actress incites courage and positivity in the netizens. As Madhuri Dixit dropped her first single on the internet and received applause from her fans, the actress wishes to create more music.

In a conversation with Zoom, Madhuri Dixit reacted to and 's lockdown songs and expressed her wish to team up with the Khans for her next song. "I loved watching Shah Rukh Khan for I For India. I think he was very cute. And Salman is doing his own song, picturising it. He is at his farm so he's shooting there. It's amazing!" she said. SRK touched hearts with his soulful song at the I For India at-home concert while Salman Khan recently released his song Tere Bina featuring himself and Jacqueline Fernandez. The song was shot and produced at his farmhouse where the actor has been social distancing.

"We are all artists, we are a part of this. Acting, dancing, singing, it's all a part of the same art. It comes under art and we all have it in us. There are so many talented people we have in the industry who can sing as well as act," Madhuri Dixit added as she went on to praise the two Khans. On the acting front, Madhuri was last seen in 's multistarrer Kalank that released last year.

Check out her song:

Happy, excited & a little nervous! Here's my first ever song, out for all of you to enjoy. #Candle out now exclusively on Facebook and Instagram. Hope you love it as much as we enjoyed creating it! Watch here -https://t.co/DlUoyNAzBF — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) May 23, 2020

