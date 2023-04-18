Madhuri Dixit enjoys Vada Pav with Tim Cook; Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and others pose with entrepreneur

Tim Cook, Apple CEO recently arrived in India for the launch of the first-ever Apple retail store in India. The store opens its door to the public on 18th April and is located in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex. Several Bollywood celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, Soha Ali Khan, AR Rahman, Farah Khan Ali, and others were present at the private store launch. The celebrities took to their social media to share moments spent with the entrepreneur.

Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, and others meet Tim Cook

Madhuri Dixit and her husband were seen posing with Tim Cook at the launch of the store. Later, the actress shared a special moment on her Instagram account, where she is seen having Mumbai’s famous vada pav with the entrepreneur. She wrote, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!”

Raveena Tandon dropped a series of photos where the actress is seen posing with Preity Zinta, Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Masaba Gupta, and Farah Ali Khan. She uploaded another post where she and her son is seen posing with Tim Cook and the actress wrote, “On a Monday it was a Sonday for me. On duty for #techgeek son Ranbir as he was really happy to meet #timcook and the @badboyshah ! As he wanted to know the secret behind”Matak Matak jaise.. ladki beautiful “ and has been a fan of his since.” Her son’s photo with Badshah is also uploaded.

Celebrated designer Farah Khan Ali also uploaded a series of photos with Genelia D’ Souza, Suzanne Khan, Masaba Gupta and others. There’s also a photo of her posing with Tim Cook which she captioned, “Met the Tim Cook of @apple today in Mumbai at the first Apple Store in India. An amazing evening with amazing people. The store is gorgeous and made with fully sustainable material. Love love love it. And so happy that my favourite is here.”

Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar also uploaded a photo with Apple CEO and wrote, “You often find yourself thinking about being a brand especially in this day and age. Lucky to have met the man that runs one of the most iconic brands from my generation.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor says she isn’t pushing herself to get back to pre-pregnancy body: ‘I’m still breast-feeding’