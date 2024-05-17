Madhuri Dixit expresses gratitude 'from the bottom of her heart'; gives peek into on-set birthday celebration

Madhuri Dixit remains one of the most beloved actresses in Bollywood, even today. Her grace, charm, and evergreen beauty continue to captivate the hearts of all her fans. On May 15, 2024, the Bollywood queen celebrated her birthday. Now, she has taken to Instagram and shared a video from her on-set birthday celebrations.

Madhuri Dixit shares a glimpse of her birthday celebration

Taking to Instagram, Madhuri Dixit shared a video in which she can be seen celebrating her birthday on set. The actress playfully cuts the cake and clicks pictures with the crew and cast. The OG diva looks breathtakingly stunning in a multi-lehenga choli.

Madhuri Dixit captioned the post, "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to each and everyone who took the time to send me birthday wishes. Your thoughtfulness made my day truly special. Here’s to celebrating many more years together! #forevergrateful #blessed."

Check out the video here:

Madhuri Dixit gets mushy birthday wish from hubby Shriram Nene

Taking to Instagram, Shriram Nene shared a heartfelt video of pictures of himself and Madhuri Dixit. Alongside the video, he penned a romantic note for his lady love. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Nene wrote, "Happy birthday to the woman who dances through life with grace, charm, and a killer smile! You light up our lives in ways words can’t express. We love you endlessly! #BirthdayGirl #MadhuriDixit #ForeverInLove."

Madhuri Dixit on the work front

The actress is currently one of the judges on the dance reality show Dance Deewane. We get to see her driving her fans nuts with her stunning attire and it is obviously a visual delight for all her fans to watch her on their TV screens.

Apart from this, the actress is touted to be a part of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. There are reports that Kartik’s Rooh Baba will be fighting two spirits played by Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit in the film. However, confirmation is still awaited on this front.

The shooting of the film has begun and the leading lady opposite Kartik is none other than Triptii Dimri.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit Birthday: Kajol, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and other celebs extend heartfelt wishes