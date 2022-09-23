Madhuri Dixit feels ‘90s heroines’ are doing much-evolved roles in films compared to male costars

At the launch event of her upcoming film in Mumbai, Madhuri highlighted how ‘90s heroines’ are doing much-evolved roles in films compared with their male co-stars.

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit , who will next be seen in her upcoming film Maja Ma, is undoubtedly one of the most talented and versatile actresses in the film industry and is known for delivering some remarkable performances in films like Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Devdas, and Dil to name a few. Recently, she shared about how she feels working in the industry nowadays as compared to the previous decades.

Madhuri Dixit on women empowerment

As reported by the Indian Express, Madhuri said that she loves doing roles that talk about women empowerment. Recalling her films like Raja, Mrityudand, Anjaam, the actress said that she has been inclined towards roles with an essence. She further mentioned that OTT platforms have helped female actors to get good work even in their 40s.

“I have played a mother earlier too. But then I think they didn’t know what to do with women in this age group. Because of OTT and the kind of stories that are being told, there are no commercial constraints to make the film a hit. Of course, commercial films are changing as well. Look at films like Badhaai Ho, where a woman is a protagonist. She was not like a 16-year-old girl running around trees. Stories are maturing, the audience is maturing, and storytelling is maturing. People are consuming better content. There are so many stories about women that are being made. Hence so many good roles for female actors,” said Madhuri Dixit as reported by the publication.

Madhuri Dixit on female actors from the 90s getting much more evolved roles

Madhuri further opined on how the female actors from the 90s are getting much more evolved roles nowadays than her male counterparts. “It is always the case na. Women mature more than men (laughs). You have to go to your higher intelligence and think about it. I cannot blame the heroes also because the kind of commercial films that are made, they need to do songs, dances and all. So, they are always looking for something that keeps them young, which is not bad,” she said.

Madhuri added, “As a woman, I think what I am doing or Juhi (Chawla) is doing or Raveena (Tandon) is doing or anyone of us is doing is wonderful because we are going forward in life and we are true to ourselves on screen as well.”

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film Maja Ma stars actor Madhuri Dixit, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. The film’s supporting cast includes actors namely Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

