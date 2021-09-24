Madhuri Dixit flaunts her million dollar smile in THIS throwback picture; Don’t miss her inspirational quote

is one such actress who literally has fans from every generation and there’s no denying that. The superstar has time and again impressed the audience with her incredible performances. The gorgeous star has a massive following on her social media handle. She often treats her fans with fun pictures and videos. Speaking of which, Madhuri Dixit's latest post takes us back in time. Yes, it is a throwback pic from one of her vacations and the actress looks happy as ever.

In the picture, Madhuri can be seen wearing a life jacket, hat, and shades. The actress is exuding calm vibes as she flaunts her million-dollar smile for a picture. Along with the picture, Madhuri also dropped a travel inspirational quote making her fans crave for a vacation. She wrote, “Go where you feel most alive #ThrowbackMemories” Looks like the actress can never get bored of beaches. A few days back, the dancer dropped another throwback picture from a beach. Sharing it, the actress wrote, "Aloha, beaches”. As soon as, the actress posted the throwback memory, her fans rushed to the comment section and called Madhuri ‘the most beautiful’.

On Tuesday, Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene also uploaded a set of pictures on his gram from their vacation. However, he didn't mention if the pictures are recent or old. Speaking about the work front, Madhuri is currently judging the reality show, ‘Dance Deewane’. The Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood will next be debuting in the digital world through the suspenseful family drama series by Netflix titled Finding Anamika.