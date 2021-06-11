  1. Home
Madhuri Dixit gets a lovely welcome from pet Carmello, says: All dog parents would relate

Madhuri Dixit leads a busy life and to ease everything, her pet Carmello welcomes her with love and affection.
2462 reads Mumbai Updated: June 11, 2021 04:50 pm
Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit gets a lovely welcome from pet Carmello, says: All dog parents would relate (Pic Credit- Madhuri Dixit Instagram)
Everyone loves and are fond of animals and especially pets. Actress Madhuri Dixit owns a cute furry friend whom she has named, Carmello. Usually dogs get very excited every time they see a family member after a long time and this is exactly what happened with Madhuri recently. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of an eager Carmello waiting at the door for her. As Dr. Shriram Nene opens the door, Carmello starts jumping on Madhuri, who then sits to pat her fur baby. 

Madhuri Dixit captioned it as, “All dog parents would relate to this. Share your videos & tag me”. In the video, Madhuri can be seen in black trousers, a blazer and a t-shirt. This is not the first time Carmello has made an appearance on Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram handle; earlier, the actress posted a picture holding Carmello and wrote, “Vitamin D therapy with #Carmello”. Madhuri had also posted a video of her goofball in which he can be seen removing cotton from the cushion that he tore away and blamed it on the cat. 

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit’s video with her dog- (Click Here)

In an interview about her pet, Madhuri said “Jab hum gaye milne, pata nahi kyun, Carmello humko dekhte hi bha gaya. Bohot hi active tha, chulbula tha, idhar se udhar bhaag raha tha, khel raha tha ball ke saath, itna kood raha tha. Usko dekh ke, poore family ne immediately kaha ki, ‘This puppy is made for our family.” 

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit can be seen as a judge on the reality show, ‘Dance Deewane’. The actress will be soon making her Netflix debut with the film ‘Finding Anamika’.

Also Read- Madhuri Dixit says Yash Chopra was a very progressive director

