Madhuri Dixit gets mushy birthday wish from hubby Shriram Nene; 'You light up our lives in ways words can’t express'

Bollywood's forever diva Madhuri Dixit, a name synonymous with grace, beauty, and talent, celebrates another year today. The world is filled with admiration for the actress who has redefined elegance in Indian cinema. Often hailed as the Madhubala of her era, Madhuri's on-screen presence has enchanted audiences for decades, and her legacy continues to flourish.

As the icon celebrates her birthday today, she has received heartfelt wishes from industry friends and loved ones. However, one particular wish that has melted everyone's hearts is from her husband, Shriram Nene.

Madhuri Dixit Nene gets a special birthday wish from hubby Shriram Nene

Taking to Instagram, Shriram Nene shared a beautiful video of pictures of himself and Madhuri Dixit. Alongside the video, he penned a romantic note for his lady love, "Happy birthday to the woman who dances through life with grace, charm, and a killer smile! You light up our lives in ways words can’t express. We love you endlessly! #BirthdayGirl #MadhuriDixit #ForeverInLove."

Check out the post here:

Madhuri Dixit on dividing jobs with Dr Shriram Nene for Panchak

The actress recently stepped in the shoes of a producer along with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene for Marathi movie Panchak. The Aaja Nachle star and she opened up about how she teamed up with her hubby and worked in partnership for this film.

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Madhuri Dixit was questioned about her experience working with her husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, for Panchak. In response, she explained that their collaboration had been excellent. She described their division of work, stating that she served as the creative head, handling tasks such as script selection and casting, while he managed the financial aspects of the film, including workflow and budgeting. She likened their dynamic to that of the left and right brain, emphasizing how they divided their responsibilities accordingly. She concluded by expressing satisfaction with their partnership.

She further added, “Because we have got a good response from people. We sat in the theatre and watched it with people and saw that the response was very good. They were laughing, clapping and they were enjoying."

