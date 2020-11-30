Madhuri Dixit gets nostalgic with UNKNOWN facts as Aaja Nachle turns 13: Says 'Dance is close to my heart'

To celebrate the 13th anniversary of Aaja Nachle, Madhuri Dixit took to her social media handle to share some unknown facts about the popular musical film.

Aaja Nachle, the , Konkona Sen Sharma, Ranvir Shorey, Kunal Kapoor starrer completed 13 years today. It is a popular dance film that was released in the year 2007. The film was directed by Anil Mehta and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film was Madhuri Dixit’s comeback film after a break of five years. It was packed with several hit dance tracks like O Re Piya and Aaja Nachle. Today, to celebrate the 13th anniversary of Aaja Nachle, Madhuri Dixit took to her social media handle to share some unknown facts about her ‘special film’.

In her post, Madhuri also revealed that producer Aditya Chopra had flown to the USA to narrate the film script to her and got her on board for it. Madhuri was staying in the US back then, after her wedding with Sriram Nene in 1999. She also revealed an unknown fact about the title song and shared that when another song didn’t work, they changed it to the popular track Aaja Nachle. She shared that after Dil Toh Pagal Hai in 1997, this was her second film with Yash Raj Films. While sharing the special note on Instagram, Madhuri wrote, “Dance is something close to my heart and makes this film special.”

Take a look at Madhuri Dixit’s latest post here:

Recently, Madhuri Dixit and hubby Dr Sriram Nene celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary. The actress had shared a throwback picture on Instagram and wrote, "Today marks the beginning of another year, full of adventures with the man of my dreams. We are so different yet so alike & I am grateful to have you in my life. Happy Anniversary to you & us Ram."

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in ’s multi-starrer Kalank and in another comedy film titled Total Dhamaal in 2019.

