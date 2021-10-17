Madhuri Dixit gives a glimpse of her 22 magical years of togetherness with hubby in an adorable video on their

Madhuri Dixit is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood even today. Fans love the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood and never miss a chance to shower love on their favourite star. Well, it is Madhuri’s 22nd anniversary with hubby Dr Shriram Nene and the actress took to her Instagram handle to post an adorable video of her married life journey with hubby. She also wrote a long note to wish her husband on their 22nd anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri Dixit posted a video that comprised of several pictures of her with hubby Dr Shriram Nene starting from the time they got married till today. The video begins with the couple looking so young. It had several pictures from their wedding. Then there were pictures of them with their two kids when they were babies. Then there were pictures of both the boys growing up and Madhuri and her hubby posing with them. The video is a perfect representation of their lives. Sharing this video Madhuri wrote, “22 Magical years of togetherness @drneneofficial #22YearsOfTogetherness.”

Take a look:

Just a few days back Madhuri’s husband took to social media to share an unseen photo of the celebrity couple enjoying a scuba diving session in the hot weather of Florida. While sharing the picture, Dr Nene wrote, “Nothing beats learning to scuba dive in a hot parking lot in the middle of a Florida summer. No really, the Florida Aquifer is super clear and always 70 degrees. Within minutes, Madhuri “Jacques Cousteau” Dixit was going down to a 100 ft without fear. It formed the base of many more scuba adventures all of the world.”

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Currently, she is judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Madhuri Dixit breaks denim on denim monotone with white tee, aces casual look in style