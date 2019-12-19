Madhuri Dixit grieves veteran actor Shriram Lagoo's death in latest tweet; netizens ask why so late

The Hindi and Marathi actor breathed his last in Pune at the age of 92 and his death was mourned by many in the film industry.

Veteran film and theatre actor Shriram Lagoo passed away on 17 December after battling several old age related ailments. The Hindi and Marathi actor breathed his last in Pune at the age of 92 and his death was mourned by many in the film industry. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about Lagoo and mourned his death. The senior actor had worked in over 20 Marathi plays and won the Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award in 1978 for his film, Gharaonda.

Actress also took to Twitter today to offer her condolences to the yesteryear actor. However, her tweet was not met with much appreciation from netizens who called out the actress for tweeting so late. Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Just heard about the sad demise of legendary actor #ShreeramLagoo ji. May his soul rest in peace."

However, netizens were not kind enough to the actress for tweeting almost two days after the actor's demise. One user said, "U r very slow mam." While another one commented, "kuch toh sunai diya', and another user teased her for being slow. '3 din baad' a user said.

Check out Madhuri Dixit's tweet below:

Just heard about the sad demise of legendary actor #ShreeramLagoo ji. May his soul rest in peace. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) December 19, 2019

PM Modi while offering his condolences for Shriram Lagoo, wrote, "Dr. Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti."

Dr. Shreeram Lagoo personified versatility and brilliance. Through the years, he enthralled audiences with outstanding performances. His work will be remembered for years to come. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2019

