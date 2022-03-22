Madhuri Dixit grooves with The Fame Game co-stars Sanjay Kapoor & Manav Kaul; Riteish Deshmukh videobombs

Madhuri Dixit is a charmer and one of the most stunning actresses of Bollywood. Her beauty and her infectious smile is still capable of making anyone go weak on their knees. Well, all eyes are on her as she is all set to make her digital debut with The Fame Game. The trailer of the web show has already intrigued the audiences and everyone is waiting with bated breath for it to release on the OTT platform. She is also super active on her Instagram and often treats her fans with daily updates about her life and even some mesmerising dance performances. Today, she shared a reel where she was seen dancing with ‘The Fame Game’ co-stars Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul and even Riteish Deshmukh made a special appearance.

In the reel, we could see ‘The Fame Game’ trio dancing gracefully to the classic song ‘Haal Kaisa Hai Janab Ka’. The reel started with a 60’s vibe as it was black and white with just Madhuri in it. As Sanjay and Manav joined her, the colours of the video revived. However, what took us by surprise was Riteish Deshmukh’s hilarious entry just at the end of the video. Along with the video, Madhuri penned down a hilarious caption. She wrote, @manavkaul & @sanjaykapoor2500 you guys are absolutely fun & of course, Riteish really scared us out of nowhere, didn’t he #ReelKaroFeelKaro #Retro #Bollywood #RetroBollywood #Coactors."

As soon as Madhuri posted the reel, it became an instant hit amongst the fans who went on to appreciate the actors.

