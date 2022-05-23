Madhuri Dixit grooves on viral 'Jiggle wiggle' trend, looks sizzling in red pantsuit; WATCH

Over the years, Indian cinema has witnessed several stupendous actresses over the years. Amid this, Madhuri Dixit is one of the greatest actresses Bollywood gave us. Popularly known as Dhak Dhak girl, Madhuri has been synonymous with hard work, dedication, and versatility. Not only has she won hearts with her dancing skills but her impressive acting chops have left her fans around the world in awe of her talent. She has made sure to present something new to the audience every time she has hit the screen. These days, the glamorous actress is very active on her Instagram and she often treats her fans to fun dance videos and stunning pictures. Just a few hours ago, she shared another reel on a super trendy song and got all of us in a mood to dance.

In the video that Madhuri Dixit shared on her Instagram, she donned a sizzling hot red jumpsuit and absolutely rocked it. The attire flaunted her perfect figure. She also wore her hair down and it suited her quite well. She grooved to the famous ‘Jiggle Wiggle’ trend and we loved it. She got us all swaying. Along with the reel, she adorably wrote, “Jiggle wiggle dribble”. The reel was an instant hit and fans from all over showered her with love and compliments.

Check Madhuri's reel HERE

Speaking about her professional career, Madhuri will be next seen in the film Maja Maa. The film will have a direct to digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The project is directed by Anand Tiwari. The film will be produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra. It is written by Sumit Batheja. Apart from Madhuri, the film will also see an exciting ensemble cast featuring Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur, and Simone Singh.

