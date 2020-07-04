Madhuri Dixit & her ‘Masterji’ Saroj Khan dancing to Devdas song Maar Daala in a throwback video is pure gold

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest and Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to mourn the death of her ‘Masterji’

Saroj Khan bid adieu to all her fans as she passed away on July 3, 2020 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Post her demise, Bollywood stars took to social media to mourn the legendary choreographer’s demise. From Amitabh Bachchan, , , , Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sara Ali Khan and others, a host of stars took to social media to mourn her demise and today, while going through the internet, we came across a video of Saroj Khan wherein Saroj Khan and the Dhak Dhak girl aka Madhuri Dixit are seen dancing to Devdas’s Maar Daala.

In the said video, which is from one of the dance reality shows, Madhuri Dixit is seen matching steps with her ‘masterji’ on the iconic Maar Daala and let us admit, this is one of the most precious videos because henceforth, we won’t be able to see Madhuri and her Masterji share stage again as Saroj Khan left for the heavenly abode. That said, yesterday, Saroj Khan’s daughter took to Instagram to inform that late choreographer’s prayer meet, which was to take place next week, has been postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Post Saroj Khan’s demise, Madhuri Dixit took to Twitter to mourn the demise of her Masterji as she wrote, “I’m devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you. My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji"

