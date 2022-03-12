Madhuri Dixit hops on Instagram trend and her 'adakari' will surely make your heart flutter; WATCH

Madhuri Dixit, known as the 'Dhak Dhak Girl,' is noted for her acting prowess, outstanding expressions, and incredible dancing abilities. With the web show The Fame Game, the actress recently made her digital debut. Her followers praised her work on the online show, and she is currently enjoying its success. Apart from her, Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul play key roles in the show. The actress is also quite active on social media and her fans absolutely love her regular updates. Oh, and did we mention - Madhuri absolutely love Instagram trends! Don’t believe us? Just a few hours ago, she shared a sweet, nostalgic trend and we are in love.

In the reel, Madhuri looked absolutely breath-taking in her green ethnic avatar. She accessorised the look with regal-looking jewellery which enhanced her look multifold. She could be seen enjoying herself and singing along to the classic Kishore Kumar song ‘Haal Kaise Hai Janab Ka’. Her beautiful expressions made us fall in love with her. Along with the reel, she wrote, Trend alert #ReelItFeelIt #Retro #OldSongs #BollywoodMusic #Trending". Ma’am, let us tell you - you killed the trend! Her fans seem to agree with us who instantly flooded the post with love and compliments.

Check Madhuri's reel HERE

Coming back to ‘The Fame Game’, the show is getting a positive response from the audience since the time of its release. Madhuri plays the character of Anamika Anand, a Bollywood icon role. She goes missing, sparking a police probe that gradually reveals the hidden layers of her life and celebrity.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Madhuri Dixit, Manav left in splits as Sanjay Kapoor reveals who can’t pass mirror without looking