Madhuri Dixit hugs husband Shriram Nene in this lovely throwback pic: Hold your loved ones closer than ever

Madhuri Dixit shared a throwback picture with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene as they both pose for the camera while hugging each other with love.

’s Instagram is like a visual guide into her life as she often shares glimpses of personal life with family. Madhuri and her family get a lot of positivity from her millions of fans. Recently she shared a throwback picture with Dr. Nene. The photo is taken in their front yard as they both are hugging each other with utter love melting hearts on social media. The picture immediately got the fan’s attention and some of the celebrities like commented on the picture as he wrote, “Cute”.

In the pic, Madhuri is wearing a denim dangri and also wearing glasses, which is rarely seen in. Dr. Nene is wearing shorts with sweaters and white sneakers. Both are smiling from ear to ear as they pose while hugging each other looking directly at the camera. In the way that the house behind her is built, it seemed as though the picture is taken from her US days, where she went to live after marrying Dr. Nene in 1999, at the peak of her career. She left Mumbai city and the Hindi film industry of which she was at the forefront.

Take a look at the post:

Madhuri is one of the main judges on the reality show Dance Deewane 3. After getting a second jab at the COVID vaccine, she has recently given up her chair on the show for a few weeks. After the lockdown in Mumbai, all the shooting work got halted. Makers of Dance Deewane 3 decided to put up the set in Bengaluru and continue shooting. Madhuri refused to travel to Bengaluru as she wanted to be safe after taking the vaccine.

Credits :Madhuri Dixit Instagram

