Madhuri Dixit & husband Dr Nene turn Scuba buddies in THIS throwback PHOTO

Although Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene doesn’t hail from the entertainment industry, he sure knows how to steal the limelight with his social media presence. Time and again, Dr Nene takes to his social media space to share stunning pictures alongside wife and actor Madhuri Dixit, thereby giving major couple goals to her fans. On Thursday, October 7, he once again shared an unseen throwback photo of the couple enjoying a scuba diving session in the hot weather of Florida.

The post sees both Madhuri and her husband sharing an infectious smile as the camera captures them. Drenched in sweat, the new post showcases that the celebrity couple had a gala time together while enjoying the outdoor activity. Sharing the photograph, Dr Nene wrote, “Nothing beats learning to scuba dive in a hot parking lot in the middle of a Florida summer. No really, the Florida Aquifer is super clear and always 70 degrees. Within minutes, Madhuri “Jacques Cousteau” Dixit was going down to a 100 ft without fear. It formed the base of many more scuba adventures all of the world.”

Take a look:

This isn’t the first time, when Madhuri’s husband has shared a throwback picture with the 90s bombshell. Previously, on the special occasion of her birthday, Dr Nene shared a stunning young photo of the couple leaving fans absolutely stunned. While sharing the photo, he said, “Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @madhuridixitnene Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day.” Check out the photo below:

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Currently, she is judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

