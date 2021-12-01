Madhuri Dixit & husband Dr Nene turn ‘Travel Tuesday’ buddies as they take over Milan; See pic

Although Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Shriram Nene doesn’t hail from the entertainment industry, he sure knows how to steal the limelight with his social media presence. Time and again, Dr Nene takes to his social media space to share stunning pictures alongside wife and actor Madhuri Dixit, thereby giving major couple goals to her fans. On Tuesday, November 30, he once again took to Instagram to give a glimpse of their latest getaway.

The celebrity couple turned each other’s travel buddies and took over the streets of Italy with great zeal and enthusiasm. In the selfie shared by him, both Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene can be seen sporting an infectious smile as they pose in front of what appears to be a monument. Glowing in the sun, the couple can be seen having a gala time together. While sharing the picture online, Dr Nene wrote, “Milan anyone? #traveltuesday”. Meanwhile, even Madhuri shared a solo picture of herself from her Milan outing, while uploading the photo, the star said, “My state of mind = Vacation #TravelTuesday #TuesdayVibes.”

Take a look at it here:

Previously, on the special occasion of her birthday, Dr Nene shared a stunning throwback photo of the couple leaving fans absolutely stunned. While sharing the photo, he said, “Happy Birthday to my soul mate, @madhuridixitnene Life has been an amazing journey for us together and I look forward to the road ahead. Much Love and many happy returns of the day.”

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she was also seen judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

ALSO READ| Madhuri Dixit in Seema Gujral's wine floral saree is an absolute gleaming goddess: Yay or Nay?