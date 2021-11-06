Madhuri Dixit & husband Shriram Nene are all smiles as they pose with son Arin in new PIC

If you follow her, you might know that Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit keeps quite an active presence in the virtual world. Apart from her memorable and illustrious acting career, Madhuri has also learned the tricks of the trade when it comes to social media – be it Instagram, YouTube, or Twitter. She often posts pictures and videos, giving her millions of fans a glimpse into her life with husband Dr. Shriram Nene and their two sons Arin and Ryan. Speaking of which, yesterday, the actress took to her Instagram space and shared a beautiful picture with Dr. Nene and their elder son, Arin.

Madhuri shared an adorable photograph featuring herself with Dr. Nene and son Arin on her official Instagram handle. In the picture, both Madhuri and Shriram Nene can be seen flashing their bright smiles at the camera as the former holds Arin close. Sharing this beautiful family snapshot, Madhuri captioned it, “Happiness” followed by a red heart emoji. For the unversed, 18-year-old Arin stays in the United States where he is pursuing his higher studies. He is currently in India on a holiday.

Take a look:

A few months back, Madhuri spoke about Arin leaving for college in the US on her YouTube channel. She said, “I can't believe that it is that time of the year, when my oldest son has finished his school and now he will start his college. And my baby is flying the nest as they say it. I just can't believe it that how the years have gone, he is already 18. He will be on his own in a university and I am so concerned as every mother will be as to how he is going to lead an independent life. Because in India when we are growing up, we are so protected - we live with our parents, everything is done for the kid. Be it cooking or washing, everything is taken care of. Now, he will be on his own and it gives me a lot of concern."

