Madhuri Dixit, Jackie Shroff set the stage on fire as they groove to their 90's melody; WATCH

Madhuri Dixit is undeniably one of those actors that appeals to people of all eras. The actress has ruled Bollywood for many years, and she just returned to the OTT platform with another great performance in 'The Fame Game.' The stunning actress is also known for her remarkable dancing abilities. She is now quite active on her social media channels, where she keeps her admirers up to date and shares snippets of her life with them. On Saturday, she uploaded a mesmerising reel with Jackie Shroff as they grooved to their very own song from the 90’s.

Both Jackie and Madhuri absolutely killed it in the reel. The two created the same magic of the song ‘Sun Beliya’ from their 1991 movie 100 Days. The classic song still managed to mesmerise us as the two actors danced gracefully to it. Madhuri looked ethereal in her bling lehanga. On the other hand, Jackie looked dapper in his black suit and red muffler. Along with the post, Madhuri wrote, “Had a great time creating a reel with this peppy number from 100days with @apnabhidu. Totally lit up the set #Bollywood #BollywoodSongs #HindiSongs #ReelKaroFeelKaro." As soon as she posted the reel, it went viral as fans from all over poured their love for the duo.

Check the reel HERE

On the work front, as we already told, Madhuri recently made her digital debut with the web series The Fame Game where she shared screen space with Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. Madhuri essayed the role of an Anamika Anand, an actress who goes missing.

