Madhuri Dixit joins the ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ trend with her magnificent post makeover glow up; WATCH

Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her doing the ‘Bajre Da Sitta’ challenge. Take a look at her amazing makeover.

Actress Nene is not just known for her versatile acting but also for her glamorous looks. As one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood, the star is a recipient of several accolades. After appearing in over 70 films, the actress has won audiences over with her tremendous personality. The star keeps her fans updated with her life on social media. Recently, the actress shared a hilarious ‘goofy’ picture on the platform while doing yoga.

Now, the actress is back with another post and it is too good to miss. Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram handle to join the popular Bajre Da Sitta trend. For the unversed, the song went viral with online creators started flaunting their pre and post glow up looks. In the video shared by the actress, she can be seen lip-syncing to the song while sitting in her green room right before her makeover. Later in the clip, we see the star’s dramatic transformation as she is seen clad in a light and dark pink zari lehenga. The star also wore drop diamond earrings and a neck piece, and had her hair tied into a bun.

Take a look at the video:

The actress continues to stay positive even during the Covid-19 pandemic by maintaining her mental and physical health with Yoga. In the photo she recently shared, she was seen wearing an all-black ensemble while balancing herself on her hands. While sharing the picture she wrote, "Embracing my goofy side with some yoga."

