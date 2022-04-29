Madhuri Dixit jumps on new Insta trend on International Dance Day; Don't miss her crazy dance moves

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. She is one of the most talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She is famous among her fans for her acting, expressions, and dance. The actress has ruled Bollywood for many years, and has just returned to the OTT platform with another great performance in 'The Fame Game.' She is quite popular on social media as well and enjoys a massive fan following. She often treats her fans with gorgeous pictures and videos.

Today, on World Dance Day, the dancing queen Madhuri shared a dancing video on Instagram as she jumped on the new reel trend. She perfectly danced to the viral song. While sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Groove & move coz it’s World Dance Day!” As soon as she posted the video, fans rushed to drop sweet comments in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Wow.” Another user commented, “one and only dancing queen.”

Watch Madhuri Dixit’s video here

Speaking about her professional career, Madhuri will be next seen in the film Maja Maa. The film will have a direct to digital release on Amazon Prime Video. The project is directed by Anand Tiwari. The film will be produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra. It is written by Sumit Batheja. Apart from Madhuri, the film will also see an exciting ensemble cast featuring Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajit Kapur, and Simone Singh.

Maja Maa is a warm, funny story, which is set in Baroda. The movie will tell the story of a loving mother who unwittingly becomes a hurdle to her son’s marriage plans and contests societal norms.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit announces her next film Maja Maa, to release directly on OTT; Deets Inside