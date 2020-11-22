Madhuri Dixit looks breathtaking in a traditional ensemble in her latest monochrome picture; Take a look

Madhuri Dixit has shared an amazing picture of herself on her social media and it’s difficult to take our eyes off from her. Check out the picture.

The gorgeous has been quite active on social media lately and has been grabbing the headlines for her stunning posts. Be it any occasion or festivity, the diva ensures to extend wishes to her ardent fan and also keeps them posted about her professional and personal front. From sharing romantic pictures with hubby Shriram Nene to dropping her alluring selfies, the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star never disappoints us.

As we speak of this, the actress has treated us with breathtaking picture of herself that is winning hearts on the internet. Taking to her Instagram handle, Madhuri shared a monochrome photo wherein she looks ravishing in a classic traditional ensemble. To amp up her look, the Devdas star opts for kohl-rimmed eyes and sports huge mangtika adorning her forehead. The diva looks on point with hair tied in a bun with flowers. She can be seen looking at her reflection on the mirror. Alongside the stunning click, she writes, “On the sets, like life, every little detail matters. Stay focused and bring your world together.” Needless to say, her latest picture proves that for her age is just a number.

Check out Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram post:

On a related note, the actress had earlier dedicated a post on International Men's Day. She posted a photo with her husband Dr Shriram Nene and sons Arin and Ryan Nene. In the caption, Madhuri thanked her pillars of support and praised all men who work tirelessly to bring about positive change in the society. On the work front, the actress was last seen in Abhishek Verman’s directorial Kalank that had a stellar star cast including , and Sanjay Dutt.

Credits :Madhuri Dixit Instagram

