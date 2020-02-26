Madhuri Dixit looks chic in her latest click and it is worth a million bucks; Check it out

Madhuri Dixit sports a pair of black shades with her black top in her latest Instagram post and fans can't stop flooding her comments section with fire and heart emojis.

Being one of the leading 90's actresses, Dhak Dhak girl still makes our hearts flutter. Films like Abodh, Anjaam, Saajan, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Dil and more, Madhuri Dixit has pulled off some brilliant performances on the celluloid. Her infectious smile is always been one of the factors that make the audience swoon! At the age of 52, Madhuri Dixit still holds the same charm and leaves her fans lovestruck.

Just a while ago, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself. The actress set her Insta fam flooding her comments section with fire and heart emojis as she flaunted her oh-so-chic style in her latest click. Madhuri Dixit wore a black top and paired a pair of black shades with the same. She left her hair loose and posed showing her side profile. "Sometimes all you need is a new perspective", Madhuri Dixit captioned her picture.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen playing Bahaar Begum in 's multistarrer magnum opus Kalank co-starring , Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and which failed to do wonders at the Box Office but Madhuri's dancing skills garnered appreciation from all corners. She was also seen in Total Dhamaal with Anil Kapoor before Kalank. The actress has been away from the silver screen for a year and fans are eagerly waiting for her comeback.

Also Read: Madhuri Dixit chilling by the seaside during her Seychelles vacay will drive away your midweek blues; View PIC

Credits :Instagram

Read More