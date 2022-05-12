Madhuri Dixit looks resplendent in a yellow gown as she promotes her upcoming single 'Tu Hai Mera'; PIC

Madhuri Dixit needs no introduction. She is one of the most gorgeous celebrities of Bollywood. Through the years, she has amazed us with her exceptional talents. She is truly an allrounder. Be it singing, dancing or acting, Madhuri has mastered it all. Recently, Madhuri announced her second single titled 'Tu Hai Mera', which will drop on the actress' birthday on May 15 and made us all super excited. For the unversed, Madhuri had released her first single 'Candle' during the lockdown and dedicated to all those fighting on the frontline. Today, as she promoted her upcoming single, she dropped a gorgeous picture on her Instagram.

In the picture, Madhuri absolutely stole our hearts with her grace and elegance. She wore an extravagant yellow gown that just looked too good on her. In fact, she looked no less than a Greek goddess. Her captivating smile dazzled us. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Just wanted to brighten up your day! #TuHaiMera releasing Sunday.” Of course, the picture went viral within seconds. Her fans from everywhere expressed their excitement in the comment section and complimented her.

Take a look at the pic:

A while back,she took to Instagram, where she shared the teaser and poster of the single and captioned it: "Dive into the first look of #TuHaiMera with me.” The song is her expression of love to all the fans who have supported her journey.

Meanwhile, Madhuri recently made her OTT debut with The Fame Game alongside Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul. The Audience hailed her wonderful performance.

