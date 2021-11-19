Madhuri Dixit looks timeless in an ivory ethnic look, proves every saree has a story to tell

Madhuri Dixit Nene has been spotlighting her love for traditional weaves for years now. The star’s Indian wear wardrobe is all about thoughtful investment pieces that display exquisite craftsmanship. Her envy-worthy collection of treasured classic saris ranges from sequinned statement-makers to cheery floral drapes. What’s more, the Bollywood icon also loves experimenting with rich silks in vibrant hues and like rani pink and royal purple.

On Thursday, once again the Dil Toh Pagal Hai star took to social media to share a stunning photo of herself in an ivory traditional saree. Needless to say, the veteran star slayed the organza piece effortlessly. Her look was completed with a diamond necklace and matching drop-down earrings. Bold red lips and sleek hair left open rounded off the entire look of the star. While sharing the picture on her Instagram, Madhuri said, “A saree is its own kind of beautiful.”

Take a look at it below:

This comes just a day after Madhuri candidly used social media to profess her love for Indian food in a cute video. Donning a stunning floral saree, the actor can be seen filling her dish with mouth-watering food items as he grooved to the music played in the background. The video was also accompanied with an adorable gif that read, “good food is a good mood.”

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. In the recent past, she was alos one of the judges of the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

