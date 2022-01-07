Madhuri Dixit looks timeless in THIS throwback pic & it will remind you of her film Saajan with Sanjay Dutt

Madhuri Dixit is one celebrity who aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. She often treats her followers with regular glimpses of her at-home activities, be it her dance reels or devouring delicious food. Going by the same, on Thursday, January 6, Madhuri travelled down the memory to share a major throwback photo of herself and it will surely remind you of her movie Saajan featuring Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan.

In the photo shared by her, Madhuri looks timeless as she slays in a retro look. Posing on a bicycle, Dixit has donned a quirky shirt featuring animal print which is matched with a black vest and trousers. With curly hair-do Madhuri smiles as the camera captures her. However, what stole all the attention was the actor’s caption. While sharing the picture, Madhuri coupled it with the famous lyrics of her iconic song Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari. For those unaware, the song is from the tracklist of her hit 1991 film, Saajan that stars Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan in pivotal roles. Her caption reads, “Tu dhadkan hai main teri zindagi #ThrowbackThursday #TBT.”

Take a look at the photo below:

Speaking of the film Saajan, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of two brothers namely Aman and Akash who end up falling in love with the same girl Pooja. While both of them are willing to sacrifice their love for each other, it is Pooja who must make the end decision. When the movie hit the matinee houses, it turned out to be one of the highest grossing movies of the year.

In terms of work, Madhuri Dixit was last seen on the celluloid in Karan Johar’s period drama flick, Kalank. Previously, she was also seen judging the dance reality TV show, Dance Deewane season 3.

